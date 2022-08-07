AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police want the public’s help in finding a man that officers believe was part of a road rage/criminal mischief incident in northeast Austin on July 28.
APD said officers responded to a disturbance between two drivers at a gas station in the 12000 block of Dessau Road, and the incident “escalated and resulted in damage to one vehicle.”
APD released two photos of a man it wants to question about the incident, and say he could be driving a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Toyota 4Runner.
If anyone knows where the man is or how APD can get in touch with him, call APD at 512-974-4940 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.