APD looking for man in north Austin bank robbery

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police officers are looking for a suspected bank robber at a north Austin bank Wednesday afternoon, according to APD.

A man, described as white and approximately 5’7″, entered a Chase Bank at 1700 West Parmer Lane around 1:55 p.m. Wednesday and demanded money, police say.

The man left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and was last seen traveling westbound on West Parmer Lane.

Police say he was wearing a grey hoodie, black jacket, blue jeans, a baseball cap and had a black mask covering his face.

There were no injuries reported at the time of the incident. Robbery detectives are on scene and are investigating. If anyone has any information, please contact the APD robbery tip line at 512.974.5092.

This is Austin’s third bank robbery of 2020, according to APD.