AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department needs the public’s help finding Shawn Baptista, 43, who has been arrested twice for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – both incidents occurring at or near the Domain Shopping Center in North Austin.

On April 2, APD arrested Baptista for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly using a knife during an assault in the Domain Shopping Center area. On April 6, Baptista was released from custody on a $12,000 bond, per APD.

Then, on April 12, Austin detectives say Baptista committed another aggravated assault. This time, Baptista reportedly threatened someone with a gun, per APD.

Three days later, on April 15, Baptista was at the Domain again, where people observed him playing loud, vulgar music inside a department store, per APD. A department store employee asked Baptista to lower the music volume, which made him upset. An employee then asked Baptista to leave the store.

The following day, on April 16, Baptista returned to the store with a machete, “and expressed that he would cut someone’s head off for messing with him,” the police report read.

APD arrested Baptista for terroristic charges following this event, and he was released from custody 11 days later on a $10,000 bond, APD said.

Since his release, police have obtained a warrant for the second aggravated assault incident. APD is seeking Baptista using this warrant.

Anyone with any information should submit their tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program website or by calling 512-472-8477. APD is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.