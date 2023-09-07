AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police released video and photos Wednesday as they continued looking for three men they said robbed a store inside Lakeline Mall on Aug. 30.
Police said the robbery happened between 7 and 7:15 p.m. at a jewelry store.
APD said the three men “aggressively entered” the store, threatened the employees with handguns, and stole an undisclosed amount of cash and jewelry.
As the suspects were leaving the store, they fired several shots; however, there were no injuries, police said.
Police describe the first suspect as:
- Hispanic
- 20-30 years old
- 5′ 7″ tall
- 200-250 lbs.
- armed with a tan handgun, and carrying an oversized tan bag
- Last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, black jeans, a black balaclava, red and black gloves, and white shoes.
Police describe the second suspect as:
- Hispanic
- 20-30 years old
- 5’ 8” tall
- Medium build
- Mustache
- Armed with a black handgun.
- Last seen wearing a black long sleeve undershirt, a black short sleeve shirt, a black ball cap, a black gaiter, black pants, black gloves, and black shoes.
Police describe the third suspect as:
- Black male
- Approximately 20 to 30 years of age
- 5’ 6” tall
- Medium build
- He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black pants, a black balaclava, white shoes, black gym bag, and a black backpack.
APD said Robbery Detectives want to talk with anyone who may have seen the suspects arriving or leaving the mall.
Anyone with information can call APD’s Robbery’s unit at 512-974-5092. Tips can also be submitted through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program online or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.