AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police released video and photos Wednesday as they continued looking for three men they said robbed a store inside Lakeline Mall on Aug. 30.

Police said the robbery happened between 7 and 7:15 p.m. at a jewelry store.

APD said the three men “aggressively entered” the store, threatened the employees with handguns, and stole an undisclosed amount of cash and jewelry.

As the suspects were leaving the store, they fired several shots; however, there were no injuries, police said.

Police describe the first suspect as:

Hispanic

20-30 years old

5′ 7″ tall

200-250 lbs.

armed with a tan handgun, and carrying an oversized tan bag

Last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, black jeans, a black balaclava, red and black gloves, and white shoes.

1st suspect in robbery at jewelry store at Lakeline Mall (Austin Police)

Police describe the second suspect as:

Hispanic

20-30 years old

5’ 8” tall

Medium build

Mustache

Armed with a black handgun.

Last seen wearing a black long sleeve undershirt, a black short sleeve shirt, a black ball cap, a black gaiter, black pants, black gloves, and black shoes.

2nd suspect in robbery at jewelry store at Lakeline Mall (Austin Police)

Police describe the third suspect as:

Black male

Approximately 20 to 30 years of age

5’ 6” tall

Medium build

He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black pants, a black balaclava, white shoes, black gym bag, and a black backpack.

3rd suspect in robbery at jewelry store at Lakeline Mall (Austin Police)

APD said Robbery Detectives want to talk with anyone who may have seen the suspects arriving or leaving the mall.

Anyone with information can call APD’s Robbery’s unit at 512-974-5092. Tips can also be submitted through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program online or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.