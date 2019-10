Over 30 kilos of narcotics found by K9 unit

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin police K9 unit discovered over 30 kilos of narcotics inside a car believed to be used for smuggling Wednesday, Oct. 2.

APD Criminal Interdiction officer discovered the car after being alerted to it by K9 unit Alamo. Officers searched the car and found speakers containing 24.5 kilos of meth and 6 kilos of heroin.

The driver was not found. Officers are still investigating the case.