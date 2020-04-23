APD issues warning after more than 30 motorcycle thefts in April

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is reporting an uptick in motorcycle thefts in April.

In a tweet posted Wednesday afternoon, APD issued a public warning about motorcycle thefts in the community. There have been more than 30 motorcycles reported stolen this month, APD says. Call 9-1-1 if you see a theft in progress and call 3-1-1 to report a stolen bike.

Police also have these safety reminders for motorcycle drivers. Use a cover to hide your bike and its anti-theft measures, use a strong quality cable or chain to anchor the bike to a fixed post and use a disc lock to lock the steering,