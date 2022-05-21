AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are investigating a shooting in north Austin that killed one man early Saturday morning.

Police said two men got into a verbal argument in the Club Lobos parking lot. When officers arrived around 4 a.m., they found one man who was shot outside the music club.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead around 4:30 a.m.

A person of interest is in custody. Police said this appears to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

APD is investigating this as the city’s 29th homicide this year.