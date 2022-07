AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police officers are investigating a homicide in the 9900 block of North Lamar Blvd. Saturday morning, according to a post on the department’s Twitter account.

The tweet also stated that APD will hold a media briefing at some point, and it asks that people otherwise avoid the area. There have been no other details released, yet.

This is a developing story and KXAN will provide updates as they become available.