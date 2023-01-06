AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department says that they are investigating a homicide on E Stassney Ln., according to a tweet from the agency’s Twitter account.

The tweet states that the investigation is happening in the 500 block of E Stassney Ln.

APD held a media briefing, where an APD sergeant said that the victim was a Black or Hispanic woman in her mid-20s. The identity of the victim is being withheld until her next of kin have been notified.

According to APD, officers initially responded to the area at 8:40 p.m. after 911 calls reported shots fired and a car crash.

Officers located a crashed vehicle in the 700 to 800 block of E Stassney Ln. The victim was inside the vehicle and had “injuries incompatible with life.”

Austin-Travis County EMS also responded to the scene, and the victim was pronounced dead at 8:50 p.m.

APD says that they believe there is not an ongoing threat to the public.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update this article as information becomes available.