APD investigating homicide in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police officers are investigating a homicide Tuesday morning in southeast Austin.

APD said one person died in a shooting at the Avonmora Apartments on 4501 E. Riverside Drive. That’s between South Pleasant Valley Road and Wickersham Lane. APD doesn’t have a suspect in custody but officers are in the area looking.

APD is investigating a homicide at an apartment complex in southeast Austin on Tuesday. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

APD is investigating a homicide at an apartment complex in southeast Austin on Tuesday. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

APD is investigating a homicide at an apartment complex in southeast Austin on Tuesday. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

APD is investigating a homicide at an apartment complex in southeast Austin on Tuesday. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

APD had a press conference at 8 a.m. from the scene and said it’s an isolated incident and there’s no threat to the public, but otherwise didn’t provide more details.