APD investigating homicide in southeast Austin

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police officers are investigating a homicide Tuesday morning in southeast Austin.

APD said one person died in a shooting at the Avonmora Apartments on 4501 E. Riverside Drive. That’s between South Pleasant Valley Road and Wickersham Lane. APD doesn’t have a suspect in custody but officers are in the area looking.

  • APD is investigating a homicide at an apartment complex in southeast Austin on Tuesday. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)
  • APD is investigating a homicide at an apartment complex in southeast Austin on Tuesday. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)
  • APD is investigating a homicide at an apartment complex in southeast Austin on Tuesday. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)
  • APD is investigating a homicide at an apartment complex in southeast Austin on Tuesday. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

APD had a press conference at 8 a.m. from the scene and said it’s an isolated incident and there’s no threat to the public, but otherwise didn’t provide more details.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss