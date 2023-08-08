AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide in southeast Austin that occurred Tuesday.

Officers responded to the homicide at approximately 8 p.m. in the area of Lee Hill Drive. An officer found a person on the ground dead, APD said during a media briefing. It was not immediately clear if the person was found outside or inside a home, police said.

Police said someone called 911 after finding a person of interest and a person dead. Both the victim and the person of interest knew each other.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.