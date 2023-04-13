AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department held a media briefing Thursday after it confirmed a homicide in southeast Austin on Twitter.

At approximately 8:15 p.m., 911 dispatch received multiple calls about a disturbance and possibly a dead person in the 10900 block of Michelson Drive, APD public information officer Michael Bullock said during the briefing.

Police confirmed one person is dead, and Bullock said an unidentified man was detained for questioning. Furthermore, he said the two individuals involved did know each other.

APD said this was an isolated incident, and there was no ongoing threat to the public.

The active scene remained under investigation Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.