AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman was pronounced dead after a shooting near Sixth Street and Brazos, Austin Police Department reports.

According to APD, the incident began as a report of a fight, after which a female victim was taken to the hospital and later died.

Police say no suspects are in custody but it’s believed there may be a male suspect.

Additionally, APD says this is the fourth separate shooting to take place overnight on August 27.