AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are investigating a suspicious death Sunday morning in downtown Austin.

It happened near East Sixth Street and Brazos Street.

At 2:30 a.m., the male victim flagged down an officer in the entertainment district and asked for medical help. The officer saw the victim was “bleeding profusely” from the stomach area. Austin-Travis County EMS transported the victim to the hospital where he died.

Police said several subjects were involved in the incident, and two males got into an argument that escalated.

The crime scene extends several blocks because the victim was walking around the area, APD said. Areas between Sixth Street, Seventh Street, San Jacinto Boulevard and Congress Avenue will be closed for several hours.

The homicide unit is investigating the suspicious death.

Austin Police did not release the victim’s identity and did not provide a suspect description.

This article will be updated if more information becomes available. Check back with KXAN for updates.