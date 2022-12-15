AUSTIN (KXAN)– The Austin Police Department arrested a man in connection with a homicide that occurred Dec. 6 in south Austin, according to an APD news release.

Police identified that man as Peter Lucio.

At approximately 4:52 p.m., APD received a 911 call in reference to a shooting in the 700 block of Mankato Drive, the release said.

The caller said Michael Seibert was shot, according to police.

APD and EMS arrived on the scene and found Seibert unresponsive on the ground. He died on the scene, the release said.

An on-scene investigation determined Seibert was shot by someone he knew early in the investigation prior to Lucio’s arrest.