AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating a deadly shooting Monday in south Austin.

APD said the shooting happened at 8:08 p.m. in the 1800 block of W. Slaughter Lane near Menchaca Road. APD said a man was found dead at the scene and the suspect hasn’t been found.

APD said a public information officer is headed there and will give a briefing later Monday evening.

