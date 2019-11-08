APD investigating alleged murder-suicide at north Austin apartment complex

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are asking the public for any information regarding an alleged murder-suicide that happened in north Austin on Monday night.

Police responded to a call of two people shot inside an apartment complex at 2018 West Rundberg Lane around 8:08 p.m. APD and Austin-Travis County EMS found 23-year-old Amira Mahler and 28-year-old Travis Ford. Both had suffered a single gunshot wound and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the incident appeared to be a case of domestic violence. They said Ford’s death was ruled a suicide while Mahler’s death was ruled a homicide.

If you or someone you know needs help, the following national hotlines are available 24/7:

National Domestic Violence Hotline: Call 1-800-799-7233

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: Call 1-800-273-8255

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.