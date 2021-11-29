APD investigates Thanksgiving homicide of man shot on I-35 service road

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are investigating a homicide that took place on the Interstate 35 service road in east Austin on Thanksgiving.

The Austin Police Department said 911 received a call about a reckless driver in the 50 block of the North IH-35 northbound service road just after 9:40 p.m. on Thursday. That’s near Lambie Street.

A call came in shortly after the initial reckless driving call about a crash involving said driver. First responders arrived on the scene and found a man in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound. The man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Police identified the man as George Michael Lopez, 30.

The cause of death was the gunshot wound and the manner was homicide, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Austin Police at (512) 974-8477 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at (512) 472-8477.

APD says this is the city’s 85th homicide of 2021.