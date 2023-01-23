AUSTIN (KXAN)– The Austin Police Department on Monday identified the man who died after a shooting at an east Austin gas station Saturday. Officials also identified the man accused of shooting him, according to a APD news release.

At approximately 11:15 p.m., officers responded to the shooting at the Shell gas station at 4509 E Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., according to police.

Officers arrived and found Marquis Demps inside a vehicle in the gas station parking lot with gunshot wounds to his body, the release said. Demps died at the scene, police said.

According to the initial investigation, detectives determined Demps was involved in an altercation with an employee of the gas station, Yaseen Naz, 25. Police said Naz shot Demps.

Naz was arrested on a murder charge and was booked into the Travis County Jail, the release said. He does not have an attorney listed at this time.

This now makes Austin’s sixth homicide of 2023, according to police.