AUSTIN (KXAN) — In a news release Wednesday, the Austin Police Department identified the victim of a downtown Austin homicide that occurred Feb. 19.

The victim was identified as Anthony Brown, 27, police said.

Officers responded to the 600 block of E. Sixth Street after someone reported hearing multiple gunshots and saw someone lying on the ground, the release said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Brown shot, and he was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center, the release said. Brown was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident with no threat to the public, police said.

This now makes Austin’s 15th homicide of 2023, police said.

Anyone with any information is urged to call APD at (512) 974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling (512) 472-TIPS. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.