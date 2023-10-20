AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday, the Austin Police Department identified the victim in a Saturday homicide that occurred in southeast Austin.

Austin police said 50-year-old Feliciano Alvarado-Lajuj died after being taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

According to APD, on Saturday at approximately 2:20 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Burton Drive, and Alvarado-Lajuj was found at the scene.

APD said homicide detectives and crime scene specialists later arrived. According to APD, the detectives believed Alvarado-Lajuj was shot in the parking lot by a suspect who left the area.

According to police, this case was being investigated as Austin’s 53rd homicide of 2023.

Austin Police asked that anyone with any information or video regarding this incident to contact APD’s Homicide unit at 512-974-TIPS.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477, and a reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.