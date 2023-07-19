AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department identified the victim in the Airport Boulevard gas station homicide Sunday and is also asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect, APD said in a news release Wednesday.

Shortly after 9 p.m., July 16, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Valero gas station, 1135 Airport Blvd, the release said.

APD also released video of the shooting on its YouTube page. The video shows a man firing a gun inside the store and running into the parking lot.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man, Tijarious White, 19, with gunshot wounds, according to police. White died on the scene.

According to police, White was inside the gas station as a customer when the suspect entered the gas station and shot and killed White.

The suspect is described as:

Black male

Tall

Heavy built

This is being investigated as Austin’s 39th homicide, according to police.

Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police Department at (512) 974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling (512) 472-8477. A reward up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.