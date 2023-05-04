AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, the Austin Police Department released the identity of a man suspected of inappropriate sexual contact with a child at a southeast Austin apartment complex.

APD’s Child Abuse unit asked for community assistance finding 36-year-old Uzziel Eduardo Garcia Cabrera.

APD said Garcia was wanted in connection with an incident that occurred in the 2200 block of Willow Creek Drive in the evening hours of April 1.

Garcia was described as a 5’5” Hispanic man weighing 220 lbs.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call the APD Child Abuse tip line at (512) 974-6880. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling (512) 472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.