APD identifies man killed in downtown stabbing Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department has identified the 33-year-old man killed in a stabbing downtown early Saturday morning.

Police and Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the 400 block of East 6th Street just before 3 a.m. on Saturday where they found Michael Martin O’Brien with life-threatening injuries. Crews transported O’Brien to an area hospital, where he subsequently died just after 10 a.m. Saturday.

Homicide investigators and crime scene technicians at the scene compiled witness accounts, with witnesses saying a fight broke out in an alley which ultimately led to the stabbing. The suspect was described as a man wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a red baseball cap who left the scene before police arrived, according to witnesses.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed Sunday the cause of death was homicide. Anyone with information related to the crime are asked to call APD’s homicide unit at 512-974-8477 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477. Tips can also be submitted through APD’s mobile app.

The stabbing marked the city of Austin’s fourth homicide of 2022.