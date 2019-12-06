APD identifies man killed in deadly south Austin crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police identified a man killed in a crash in south Austin on Saturday, Nov. 30.

Austin police says the suspect, 45-year-old Michael Boisse, was traveling north at the 8500 block of South Congress Street around 11:23 p.m. The victim, 50-year-old Mark Evans, was sitting in the back seat of Boisse’s car.

Police say Boisse attempted to turn left into a parking lot when a car traveling south crashed into the rear-right side of his car. Evans was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He died shortly after.

Boisse was given a sobriety test at the scene. He was arrested and faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter.

Evans’ death marks Austin’s 77th deadly crash in 2019 and the 79th death. By comparison, at this time in 2018 there were 69 deadly crashes and 70 deaths.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at (512) 974-5594.