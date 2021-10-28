APD identifies man killed in attack near 6th and Neches, suspect charged

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police have identified a man who was killed in June near 6th and Neches streets. Police also identified the man suspected of killing the victim.

Police said on June 7, 911 received a call of an unresponsive man at 6th and Neches. When officers arrived on scene, they found Mark Guard III, 34, with “obvious head trauma.” Guard was taken to an area hospital where he remained in critical condition until he died on June 20.

Investigators were notified that the assault was captured on HALO video. Based on the video, the suspect was identified as Barry Duhon, 60. Duhon was arrested and charged with aggravated assault serious, bodily injury.

An autopsy conducted on Oct. 27 determined that Guard’s cause of death was from complications of blunt force trauma and the manner was homicide.

Duhon remains in jail.

Police are asking for anyone with information about the incident to call APD at 512-974-TIPS or utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS).