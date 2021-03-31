APD identifies man killed at north Austin hotel, suspect still at large

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police identified the man killed March 28 at a north Austin hotel Wednesday.

Police say they found Brandon Williams, 40, at 11:36 a.m. with gunshot wounds inside a room at the WoodSpring Suites Austin, located at 11105 N. Interstate 35. He was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas by Austin-Travis County EMS, but died of his injuries less than an hour later at the hospital.

APD says a witness reported hearing gunshots and saw the suspect leave the scene. APD describes the suspect as a Hispanic man who was last seen wearing black pants, a jacket, baseball cap and red shoes. APD says an initial investigation found the suspect was at the hotel to give marijuana to the victim, and a dispute following the pair meeting is believed to be the cause of the shooting.

The Travis County Medical Examiner will do an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.

Anyone who knows anything about what happened should call APD’s homicide division at 512-974-TIPS or the CrimeStoppers tip line at 512-472-TIPS. A $1,000 reward is offered for information leading to the suspect’s arrest. People can also submit tips anonymously through the Austin PD smartphone app.

APD says it’s the 19th homicide in 2021.

NOTE: The above video is from the scene March 28 during the initial investigation