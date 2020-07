AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a man in southeast Austin as suspicious.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Investigators don’t have a suspect in custody, but believe this is an isolated incident. APD responded to the call at 2400 Wickersham Lane around 3 p.m. on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.