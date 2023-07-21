AUSTIN (KXAN) — During the Downtown Public Safety Commission Forum Thursday, the Austin Police Department said it is working to crack down on open-air drug sales in downtown Austin.

Police at the meeting said complaints of shoplifting, public drunkenness and people dealing drugs in alleys in the streets are what most people walking downtown notice.

Based on those complaints, police hinted at an operation targeting open-air drug sales.

Police leaders said APD is finishing up an operation plan that was set forth by City of Austin Assistant City Manager Bruce Mills, who identified three areas where he wanted more police patrol.

Furthermore, police leaders said those corridors are the Brazos Street corridor from Third Street up to Sixth Street, Congress Avenue from Fourth Street up to Eighth Street, West Third Street and the area surrounding Republic Square Park.

The lieutenant promised people in the area would see progress targeting that problem over the next few weeks.