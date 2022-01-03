APD: Fraudulent QR codes found on Austin public parking meters

AUSTIN (KXAN) — QR code stickers on city of Austin public parking meters could have people paying a fraudulent vendor.

The Austin Police Department said Financial Crimes detectives are investigating after fraudulent QR code stickers were found on parking meters. Officials said that people attempting to pay for parking using those QR codes may have been directed to a fraudulent website and submitted payment to a fraudulent vendor.

Anyone who believes they were a victim of credit card breach as a result of a recent parking meter payment is asked to final a police report by calling 311 or going to this website.