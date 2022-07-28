AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department Emergency Communications Department’s current goal is to answer 90% of 911 calls within 10 seconds.

Last month, 75.76% of calls were answered within 10 seconds, according to Lt. Kenneth Murphy, the head of emergency communications. A breakdown of those values year-to-date are in the graph below.

In 2019, Murphy said 911 operators were answering 99% of calls within 10 seconds.

Murphy said the slowing answer times are due to staff shortages. He said there are currently 45 911 operator vacancies out of 105 positions, and 21 dispatcher vacancies out of 75 positions.

Operators take the initial incoming 911 calls. Dispatchers communicate with the officers in the field.

The City of Austin announced pay raises in May for emergency telecommunicators after a third party completed a salary analysis.

70% – 100 employees saw an increase of 5-12%

20% – 29 employees saw between a 1-4% increase

10% – 14 employees saw no increase due to their current salary being over market

City Manager Spencer Cronk also announced an up-to $1,500 stipend for sworn, regular and temporary employees who have worked with the city since July 17, 2021.

We’re speaking with Murphy later this afternoon to discuss operations and new hiring techniques. We will update this story after that meeting.