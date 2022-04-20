AUSTIN (KXAN) — A suspicious death the Austin Police Department began investigating Sunday is now considered a homicide, APD said Wednesday.

When APD initially responded to the 200 block of E. Milton St. in south Austin, investigators said they found a man with a gunshot wound and “obvious trauma to his body,” lying in the road around 4:30 a.m. The scene was about two blocks east of South Congress Avenue. The man was pronounced dead shortly after police arrived.

In an update Wednesday, APD identified the victim as Cory Nichols Arizmendez, 35. Following an autopsy Monday, the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office determined his death to be a homicide.

APD still doesn’t have information on potential suspects, and detectives are asking if anyone has any information about what happened to contact them at 512-974-8477.

APD said it’s the 20th homicide of the year that it’s investigating.