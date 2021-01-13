APD asks for public’s help finding information about 2017 shooting turned cold case

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for help finding information about a 2017 cold case.

A release from the department said every lead has been exhausted in the search for answers about what happened to Ruler Stefon Matthew Bailey.

Officers found the 21-year-old shot multiple times in the breezeway of an apartment complex in east Austin on March 15.

Police had received several reports of gunfire in the 6400 block of Springdale Road. Another man was kneeling beside him when officers arrived, talking to him and trying to help him.

Bailey was later pronounced dead at University Medical Center at Brackenridge Hospital.

Witnesses told police at the time there had been a loud argument in the building between several people just before the shooting happened. A sedan and newer-model grey van were spotted speeding out of the complex right after the gunfire.

Officers described a “chaotic” scene in the aftermath of the incident, and police had to put out a citywide “officer needs assistance” call for help with the crowd that formed.

Bailey’s mother spoke to KXAN seven months after her son’s death, asking for anyone with information to talk to police.

“I just want someone to come forward — anyone to come forward for my son,” Khristhiana Bailey said. “We’re having a hard time with this.”

Anyone with information can call the Austin Police Department Cold Case Homicide Unit at (512) 974-5250 or apdcoldcasemissingpersons@austintexas.gov. Crime Stoppers is also available to receive information at (512) 472-TIPS (8477).