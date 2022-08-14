AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department responded to a robbery call Thursday afternoon at a Chase Bank in the 1700 block of West Parmer Lane.

A witness said a technician was working on an ATM when two men got out of a vehicle and ran toward the ATM and the technician, while a third stayed in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

According to APD, the suspects threatened the technician and then stole cassettes out of the machine that contained a large amount of cash.

Police said that after taking the money, the suspects returned to their vehicle and quickly left the scene.

One suspect was described as a Black man with a thin build wearing a dark hoodie pulled over his head, dark athletic pants, a white undershirt, white socks, dark house-slipper type shoes and a blue surgical mask.

The other suspect was described as a Black man with a thin build wearing a blue hoodie pulled over his head, gray athletic pants, white socks, dark house-slipper type shoes, gloves and a blue surgical mask.

Police said the suspects were driving a Black Chrysler sedan, possibly a Chrysler 200 or 300, with very dark tinted windows.

APD asked that anyone with information about this incident call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092.

Informers that call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the Crime Stoppers App are eligible for a reward, according to APD.