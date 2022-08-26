AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday, the Austin Police Department asked for help identifying two people possibly connected to an assault with a deadly weapon case.

Images of people of interest in police investigation (APD photos)

According to police, a person of interest previously detained in relation to the case was later released by police, and the investigation cleared that individual.

APD said at 1:59 a.m. March 20 in the 400 block of East 6th Street officers arrived on a scene and located four people with gunshot wounds. The individuals were all taken to a hospital in the area to be treated for their injuries.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered by Crime Stoppers for any information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the APD Aggravated Assault Unit at (512) 974-4940, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App.