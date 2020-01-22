APD asks for help finding suspect wanted in multiple robberies by assault

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are asking the public for help tracking down a suspect wanted in connection with several cases of robbery by assault starting back in early December.

The first incident took place on Dec. 4, at 7:42 a.m. in north Austin. It happened in the 8500 block of North Interstate Highway 35 service road southbound.

The second incident happened at a convenience store in the 800 block of East Rundberg Lane at 5:25 p.m. on Dec. 7 in northeast Austin.

The third robbery happened in the 94000 block of North IH 35 service road northbound at 4:45 a.m. in northeast Austin.

Police describe the suspect as a black man with dreadlocks pulled back into a pony tail, but you can get a better look at him by watching the video.

Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to call the APD Robbery Hotline at 512-974-5092. Information can also be called in to CrimeStoppers at 512-472-TIPS.