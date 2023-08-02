AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said it needs help finding a suspect in connection with a homicide that occurred in north Austin in August 2022.

Image of Hector Gabriel Valente-Martinez (APD photo)

APD is trying to find 18-year-old Hector Gabriel Valente-Martinez. He is wanted for an outstanding felony warrant for murder.

Police described Valente-Martinez as being 5-foot-6 and weighing 130 pounds.

In a surveillance video, Valente-Martinez was seen approaching an individual behind a convenience store located at 1600 Ohlen Road, according to APD.

Anyone with information or video of the incident was asked to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), the new Crime Stoppers App or by emailing APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov.