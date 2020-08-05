APD asks for community’s help with cold case murder of 19-year-old

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for the community’s help in solving a local cold-case murder from six years ago.

Joe “Mikey” Montemayor, 19, was murdered on Sept. 22, 2014 in the 1100 block of East Oltorf Street. On that day, when police responded they found a man who, reportedly, had fallen down on the sidewalk and was gasping for air and bleeding badly, according to an APD release.

Montemayor was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

After an investigation, the Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and formally ruled the death a homicide. Police say they discovered Montemayor didn’t reside at the complex where he was murdered — just visiting someone at the location with friends.

At the time of his murder, Montemayor was wearing plaid shorts and white “Jordan-style” sneakers, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out.

Those who wish to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477) or use the Crime Stoppers App. Crime Stoppers may offer a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

People can also contact the APD Cold Case-Homicide Unit at apdcoldcasemissingpersons@austintexas.gov or submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD.