APD asking for public’s help finding Friday morning robbery suspects

Austin police are looking for two suspects in connection with two gas station robberies Friday morning in north Austin. (APD photos)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department needs help finding two suspects in connection with two gas station robberies that happened between 6-6:30 a.m. Friday.

Police say they believe the two suspects committed both robberies together. One happened at the Shell station located at 13296 N. U.S. 183 Service Road and the other at a Texaco located at 8925 Anderson Mill Road, both in north Austin.

The suspects are described by APD as:

Suspect No. 1

Black man

5’7″ or 5’8″

155 pounds

Young. APD didn’t give an age range

Wearing a black and red hoodie with a skiing log on the back with yellow

The type of hoodie the second suspect was wearing at the time of the robberies. (APD photo)

Suspect No. 2

Black man

5’7″

Skinny. APD didn’t give an approximate weight.

Wearing a black face mask, gloves and a purple hoodie with a “Backwoods Honey Berry Cigar” logo on it with jeans

APD provided a clearer photo of the type of hoodie the second suspect was wearing at the time of the robberies.

Both suspects were armed with handguns, police said. After one of the robberies, one of the suspects fired a shot as a clerk was chasing them. The bullet didn’t hit anyone, APD said.

Anyone with information on either incident is encouraged to call the APD robbery tip line at 512-974-092 or the Crime Stoppers line at 512-472-8477.