APD asking for public help finding suspects connected with June 1 robbery

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are asking for public assistance tracking down suspects wanted in connection with an aggravated robbery from earlier in June.

APD says the robbery occurred June 1 at 2:44 a.m. at the 7-Eleven located at 1822 Rutland Drive.

Police say two women suspects briefly entered and exited the store just before the robbery. They returned less than a minute later with two additional women and four men, one of whom was armed.

Police say all the suspects went behind the counter and demanded money. The armed suspect allegedly held the store clerk at gun point while the others looted the store.

Suspect one is described as a black woman between 19 and 25 years old. She has a medium skin tone and a medium build. She was last seen wearing a grey/white tank top, short shorts, black tennis shoes with white soles and a cloth facemask.

Suspect two is described as a black woman between 19 and 25 years old. She is said to have a light skin tone and a heavy build. She was last seen wearing a bright green long sleeve undershirt with a t-shirt layered over it and black pants.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.