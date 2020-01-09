APD asking for information on alleged burglary suspects in Mueller neighborhood

Aldrich Street car burglary suspects

Photo: Austin Police Department

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department has surveillance photos of two suspects accused of breaking into cars near the Mueller neighborhood on New Year’s Day. Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects.

APD received a call to the 1900 block of Aldrich Street around 9:40 p.m. on Jan. 1 after reports of a man attempting to break into cars.

After reviewing video, detectives were able to pull several pictures of the suspects.

One of the suspects has a tattoo on his right hand, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call Region 1 Property Crime Detectives at 512-974-5320 and reference case #20-0012337.

