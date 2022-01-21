APD ask for help identifying suspects in armed robbery at southeast Austin apartment

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects related to an armed robbery at an apartment complex in southeast Austin. (Courtesy: Austin Police)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects in an armed robbery at an apartment complex in southeast Austin.

Austin Police said the robbery happened just after 1 a.m. on Jan. 5 in the parking lot of the Patten East Apartments on Cromwell Circle.

Police said the victim was walking his dog when one suspect walked up to them and demanded their possessions. The suspect fled the scene on foot.

Later, the suspect and another person were seen using the victim’s credit cards at a store in the area.

The first suspect is a man between the ages of 30 to 40, 5-feet-6-inches tall, with shaved dark hair. The second suspect is as a man between the ages of 25 and 35, tall with a thin build and a mustache.

APD said the suspect vehicle is possibly a green or blue older-model Ford Explorer with a roof rack.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the APD Robbery Tip Line at 512-974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.