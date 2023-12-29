Editor’s note: The above video shows KXAN’s morning headlines for Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police arrested a teen in connection with a Dec. 12 fatal crash that killed a bicyclist in northeast Austin.

APD said 19-year-old Alexis Acevedo was charged with possession of a controlled substance and failure to stop and render aid.

Mugshot of Alexis Acevedo | APD photo

At approximately 1:30 a.m. Dec. 12, APD officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles and a bicycle in the 5600 block of East Parmer Lane. The bicyclist, later identified as 31-year-old Ashton Hutchison, died on the scene, according to police.

APD said one of the drivers stayed on the scene and was cooperating with the investigation, but the other driver, later identified as Acevedo, left the scene.

Travis County jail records show Acevedo was booked Dec. 12 and held on bonds totaling $60,000.

Police said the crash is being investigated as Austin’s 87th fatal crash of 2023.