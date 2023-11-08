AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police arrested a man Thursday who was carrying half a kilogram of fentanyl-laced cocaine.

The Austin Police Department said officers saw a vehicle in downtown Austin not following multiple traffic codes, so the officers initiated a traffic stop.

Handgun and plastic bag with fentanyl-laced cocaine found on Diaz Cantu (APD photo)

According to APD, the vehicle stopped and the driver, later identified as 37-year-old Jesus Diaz Cantu Jr., got out and ran, but the officers were able to catch up and detain him.

APD said Diaz Cantu was carrying a plastic bag that had more than half a kilogram of fentanyl-laced cocaine, as well as a handgun.

According to police, Diaz Cantu was charged with unlawful carry of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and evading on foot.

KXAN reached out to Diaz Cantu’s attorney Wednesday. This story will be updated if a statement is received.

APD said with Diaz Cantu’s arrest, the officers were able to remove roughly 250,000 fatal doses of the drug off the streets.