APD arrests man suspected of robbing taco truck, gas station, apartments

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said Thursday it arrested a man it believes is connected with a series of robberies between Nov. 23 and Dec. 1.

APD said Evan Miller, 31, was arrested by the department’s violent crimes task force. Miller is being held on an unrelated felony warrant from DeWitt County, and APD said Miller has been charged in connection with four robberies.

The robberies happened at a taco truck, gas station and two apartment complexes in Austin, APD said. The taco truck, located at 7110 Cameron Road, was hit Nov. 23, and then a gas station at 4311 Springdale Road was robbed the day after. Another robbery at the Canyon Trails Apartments, located at 7020 Grand Canyon Drive, occurred Nov. 27 and the last one occurred Dec. 1 at the Heritage at Hillcrest Apartments, located at 1201 Broadmoor Drive.

Following the robbery on Springdale Road, APD released photos of the man, later identified as Miller, wearing a hockey-style mask like the one worn by Jason Voorhees in the Friday the 13th movies. APD said Miller walked into the convenience store at 10:37 p.m. and showed a handgun to the cashier, and then demanded money.