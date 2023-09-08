AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with Wells Fargo Bank robberies, according to the Austin Police Department.

APD said 35-year-old Brian Galarza was charged with three counts of Robbery by Threat.

Galarza was arrested by APD’s Violent Crimes Task Force.

KXAN reached out to an attorney connected with Galarza. This story will be updated if we receive a statement or response.

Anyone with information regarding the robberies was asked to contact APD’s Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.