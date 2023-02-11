AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said it arrested a man connected to a December shooting in southeast Austin that left one person injured.

APD identified 33-year-old Dequincy Lewis Fields as a suspect after gathering information from two incidents on Dec. 11.

Police said on Dec. 11, at approximately 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of East Oltorf Street.

According to APD, several bullet casings were found at the scene. Surveillance video showed a man exiting a vehicle while shooting a gun toward a group of people. Police said there were no injuries from the incident.

Nearly four hours later, APD officers responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of Burton Drive and found a victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the chest. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital to treat his injuries.

On Feb. 3, APD obtained two arrest warrants for Fields—one for deadly conduct and another for aggravated assault. Fields was then arrested by aggravated assault and gang unit detectives.

During a search of Fields’ vehicle and residence, detectives found:

2.16 pounds of Marijuana

656.7 grams of powder cocaine

193.9 grams of crack cocaine

30.9 grams of alleged Alprazolam

113.6 grams of methamphetamine

628.6 grams of small multicolored pills of alleged fentanyl

Approximately 100 vape pens with a liquid substance inside

$5,533

9mm pistol

.357 revolver

.40 caliber pistol

As of Saturday, Fields remained booked into the Travis County jail on seven charges and bonds totaling $355,000.

APD said anyone with any information regarding these investigations should contact the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.