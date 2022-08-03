AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Wednesday, the Austin Police Department released new details surrounding a Monday night homicide investigation where one person died in the 8500 block of Bradford Drive.

According to APD, police responded after a caller said 24-year-old Cristo Jesus Rodriguez had hit his roommate and then left.

A report said when officers arrived, Kenneth George Emery was found on the ground, badly beaten and unresponsive. Emery died at the scene, according to police.

APD said the investigation revealed the incident escalated from a disturbance between two roommates into Rodriguez severely beating Emery.

An arrest warrant was issued for Rodriguez on Tuesday, and he was arrested that day and booked into the Travis County jail. Jail records did not have a bond amount listed for Rodriguez.

An attorney was not listed for the case, but this article will be updated if an attorney is added.

This case is being investigated as Austin’s 44th homicide of 2022, according to APD.