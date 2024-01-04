AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man accused by police of fatally shooting his girlfriend before turning the gun on himself in southeast Austin was arrested Monday.

The Austin Police Department said 20-year-old Martin Rodriguez was being charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 19-year-old Naomi Davis.

According to APD, on Monday evening, officers responded to multiple calls of a shooting in the 4900 block of East Oltorf Street.

APD said when officers arrived, Davis was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound, and Rodriguez appeared to be assaulting her. Davis was later pronounced dead.

Police said despite Rodriguez having a self-inflicted gunshot wound, he “resisted arrest and engaged in a physical altercation with the officers.”

Rodriguez was eventually arrested, and he was taken to the hospital and treated for his self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to APD. As of Thursday, he remained in stable condition.

APD said homicide detectives and crime scene specialists were called to the scene to investigate the incident. This case is being investigated as Austin’s first homicide of 2024.

“It is important to note that Rodriguez was arrested on December 1, 2023, for the crime of carrying a weapon unlawfully for the second time with a previous felony conviction in Travis County. He was permitted to post a personal recognizance bond and was released on December 15,” APD said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident was asked to contact APD’s Homicide unit at 512-974-TIPS or email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.