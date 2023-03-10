AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department Robbery Unit arrested six juveniles wanted in connection with a series of aggravated robberies that occurred from March 4 to March 5, APD said in a news release.
Officers responded to a total of nine aggravated robberies, which resulted in two reported victims, the release said. Additionally, police said shots were fired during most incidents, and one victim was shot during one of them. According to police, the victim was in stable condition.
The aggravated robbery cases are listed below:
- March 4 at 8:32 p.m. – 2030 E Oltorf Street
- March 4 at 9:01 p.m. – 7207 E Riverside Drive
- March 4 at 9:15 p.m. – 2400 Anken Drive
- March 4 at 10:20 p.m. – 7200 Cameron Road
- March 4 at 10:50 p.m. – 1210 Parker Lane
- March 4 at 10:45 p.m. – 3828 N IH 35 SVRD
- March 5 at 9:40 p.m. – 5313 Manor Road
- March 5 at 9:57 p.m. – 6307 Cameron Road
- March 5 at 10:41 p.m. – 4717 Nuckols Crossing
On March 6, officers found one of the suspect vehicles that was seen on surveillance video at one of the robberies, the release said.
An officer attempted a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle, but the driver kept going and would not stop, according to police. Two people got out of the car in the area of Montopolis Drive and Fairway Street, and officers were able to detain both juvenile suspects.
Later that day, members from the Violent Crimes Task Force found two more stolen vehicles used in the robberies, the release said. Officers arrested one suspect and three others riding in both vehicles.
As a result of the investigation, one juvenile suspect was charged for participating in all of the robberies, and the other fives juvenile suspects face the charges listed below:
- Juvenile 1: 19 counts of Aggravated Robbery
- Juvenile 2: Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Evading in a Motor Vehicle
- Juvenile 3: Evading on Foot
- Juvenile 4: Criminal Trespass in a Motor Vehicle
- Juvenile 5: Criminal Trespass in a Motor Vehicle
- Juvenile 6: Criminal Trespass in a Motor Vehicle
Anyone with any information is urged to contact APD’s Robbery unit at (512) 974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling (512) 472-8477